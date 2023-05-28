On Sunday, Austin Riley (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .264.

Riley will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.

Riley has gotten a hit in 39 of 52 games this year (75.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

