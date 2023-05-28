Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 86 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 13th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (264 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Strider is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Strider will look to prolong an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Ken Waldichuk 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry

