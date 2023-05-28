The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.242 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .311 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Arcia has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this year (67.7%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (32.3%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.
  • In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 12
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 54 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Covey takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief two times this season.
