The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60.4% of his 53 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 26.4% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (20.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this season (60.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (18.9%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 24
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.87 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 7-6 record, had a 4.28 ERA, and a 1.257 WHIP.
