Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.
  • In 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 18
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.68).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Kaprielian (0-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
