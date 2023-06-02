Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Riley has had a hit in 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
  • He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (12.5%).
  • He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.278 AVG .214
.361 OBP .300
.375 SLG .443
5 XBH 6
1 HR 5
6 RBI 12
18/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 27
23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
