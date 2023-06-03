Saturday's playoff slate features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -135 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Panthers, who have +115 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings -130 +110 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -135 +115 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -135 +115 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 70 of 98 games this season.
  • The Golden Knights are 13-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.
  • Vegas is 10-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).
  • Florida has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 11-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135)
Michael Amadio 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) -
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+110)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143)
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+175) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.6 2.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 2.8 1.9

