Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) versus the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (0-1) will take the ball for the Braves.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its foes are 2-6-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Braves' ATS record is 2-5-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Braves have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (289 total).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule