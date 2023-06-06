Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Riley has had a hit in 43 of 59 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (15.3%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.9%).
- He has scored in 28 of 59 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
