On Tuesday, Michael Harris II (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .168.

This year, Harris II has recorded at least one hit in 18 of 37 games (48.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (16.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 37 games (27.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 23 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings