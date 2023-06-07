The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in road games (112.2).

Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.3).

The Nuggets are draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).

This year the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

