2023 RBC Canadian Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is the favorite (+450) at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open ($9M purse), from June 8-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
RBC Canadian Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards
RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 7:33 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +450
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7th
|-3
|4
|72-68-70-75
|PGA Championship
|7th
|-2
|7
|71-69-69-69
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47th
|E
|19
|68-73-71-72
Tyrrell Hatton
- Tee Time: 7:44 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Hatton Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12th
|-1
|6
|71-71-73-72
|PGA Championship
|15th
|+1
|10
|77-68-69-67
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5th
|-20
|3
|68-67-65-64
Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tee Time: 7:44 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Fitzpatrick Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9th
|-2
|5
|76-68-70-72
|PGA Championship
|MC
|+6
|-
|76-70
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35th
|-3
|16
|69-70-72-70
Sam Burns
- Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Burns Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16th
|E
|7
|71-71-73-73
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6th
|-5
|3
|67-70-70-68
|PGA Championship
|MC
|+14
|-
|74-80
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1500
Young Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|+5
|-
|74-75
|PGA Championship
|MC
|+9
|-
|74-75
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59th
|+2
|21
|71-70-72-73
RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Justin Rose
|+1600
|Corey Conners
|+1600
|Shane Lowry
|+1800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|Sahith Theegala
|+2800
|Keith Mitchell
|+4000
|Adrian Meronk
|+4000
|Matt Kuchar
|+4000
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
