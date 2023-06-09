The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo totaled 22 points and 17 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article we will look at Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.3 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.3 PRA 34.5 32.8 31.9 PR 30.5 29.6 27.6



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 41 22 17 3 0 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

