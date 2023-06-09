The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will meet on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 32 of the 52 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.5%).

Atlanta has gone 12-4 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 62 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-25-3).

The Braves have a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 20-10 11-8 27-16 28-19 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.