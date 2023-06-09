Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Truist Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.

The Braves' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (323 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 20-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen

