How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at Truist Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 105 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.
- The Braves' .265 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (323 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- AJ Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
