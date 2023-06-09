The Washington Nationals (25-36) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Atlanta Braves (38-24) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 20.

He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .000 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .245 batting average against him.

Gray is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Gray will try to record his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 20th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Josiah Gray vs. Braves

He meets a Braves offense that ranks fourth in the league with 323 total runs scored while batting .265 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .472 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 105 home runs (third in the league).

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Gray has a 9 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

