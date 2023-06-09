Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- hitting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (34 of 54), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 54), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year (19 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 20th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
