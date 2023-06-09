The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (211)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (28-22-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

