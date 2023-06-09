Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (28-22-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- So far this season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
