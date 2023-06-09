In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3.5) 211.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 211.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3.5) 211.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-3.5) 210.5 -160 +140 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 30.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -120 20.0
Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3
Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -115 17.4
Bruce Brown 9.5 -135 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -800 -5000
Heat +550 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.