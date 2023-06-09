In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -120 20.0 Aaron Gordon 12.5 +100 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -115 17.4 Bruce Brown 9.5 -135 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -800 -5000 Heat +550 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.