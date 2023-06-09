The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat face off in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has compiled a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

This season the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries