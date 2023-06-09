How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat face off in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 up next.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has compiled a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).
- Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
- This season the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
