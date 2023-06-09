Top Player Prop Bets for Orioles vs. Royals on June 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Tyler Wells Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Wells Stats
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (4-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Wells has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Wells Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 29
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|8
|2
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 13
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 64 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He has a slash line of .283/.399/.425 so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Adam Frazier Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Frazier Stats
- Adam Frazier has put up 47 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .235/.297/.390 so far this year.
Frazier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 57 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a .250/.328/.443 slash line so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 59 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .234/.268/.417 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
