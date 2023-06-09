The Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-44) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Orioles vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will hand the ball to Wells (4-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.29, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .849.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with 237 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 61 home runs (23rd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI over six innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-1) takes the mound first for the Royals to make his third start this season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In two appearances this season, he has put up a 4.35 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .262 against him.

Lynch will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

