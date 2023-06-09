Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Mets.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with three homers.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (24.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 20th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.