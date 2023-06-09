The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .378 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 83 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 48 of 62 games this season (77.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (41.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 62), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had an RBI in 24 games this year (38.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings