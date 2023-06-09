A round of 16 match is coming up for Tommy Paul in the MercedesCup, and he will play Jan-Lennard Struff. Paul has the fourth-best odds (+800) to be crowned champion at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Paul at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

Paul's Next Match

Paul will face Struff in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET, after beating Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32.

Paul Stats

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Paul defeated No. 76-ranked Bonzi, 6-3, 6-4.

Paul is 38-23 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

Paul is 7-3 on grass over the past year.

Paul, over the past 12 months, has played 61 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.1 games per match.

Paul, over the past year, has played 10 matches on grass, and 26.1 games per match.

Paul, over the past 12 months, has won 80.3% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Paul has won 82.6% of his games on serve and 27.1% on return.

