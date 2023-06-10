How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Jared Shuster, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 105 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in MLB with a .468 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (326 total runs).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Shuster is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Shuster will look to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).
- He has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
