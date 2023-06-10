The Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (26-35) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.311 AVG, 13 HR, 32 RBI)

ARI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -134 +114 9

The Chicago White Sox (29-36) take on the Miami Marlins (35-29)

The Marlins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 32 RBI)

Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 32 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.400 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -122 +102 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) face the Cincinnati Reds (29-35)

The Reds will take to the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.280 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.280 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -168 +143 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) take on the Minnesota Twins (32-32)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

The Colorado Rockies (26-39) face the San Diego Padres (30-33)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -134 +114 12

The Baltimore Orioles (39-24) play host to the Kansas City Royals (18-45)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.278 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.278 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -162 +138 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (31-32) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.339 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

PHI Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -110 -110 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) play the New York Mets (30-34)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.222 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) host the Texas Rangers (40-22)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.295 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -110 -109 8

The Atlanta Braves (39-24) face the Washington Nationals (25-37)

The Nationals will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -185 +157 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) face the Oakland Athletics (15-50)

The Athletics will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 26 RBI)

MIL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -186 +157 9

The Cleveland Guardians (30-33) face the Houston Astros (36-28)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)

José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 38 RBI)

CLE Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -134 +113 8

The San Francisco Giants (32-31) face the Chicago Cubs (27-36)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

The New York Yankees (37-28) play host to the Boston Red Sox (32-32)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (35-30) host the Seattle Mariners (30-32)

The Mariners will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

LAA Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -148 +126 9

