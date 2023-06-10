Today's menu at the Viking Open Nottingham features 12 matches in the qualifying qualification, among them Elizabeth Mandlik (ranked No. 119) matching up against Iryna Shymanovich (No. 214). How to watch, you ask? Check out NBC for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Viking Open Nottingham Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch the Viking Open Nottingham Today - June 10

Match Round Match Time Lizette Cabrera vs. Olivia Gadecki Qualifying Qualification 6:00 AM ET Simona Waltert vs. Arina Rodionova Qualifying Qualification 6:00 AM ET Joanna Garland vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Qualifying Qualification 6:00 AM ET Sofia Kenin vs. Sonay Kartal Qualifying Qualification 6:00 AM ET Dayana Yastremska vs. Emiliana Arango Qualifying Qualification 7:15 AM ET Eden Silva vs. Marcela Zacarias Qualifying Qualification 7:15 AM ET Sophie Chang vs. Heather Watson Qualifying Qualification 7:15 AM ET Naiktha Bains vs. Daria Snigur Qualifying Qualification 7:15 AM ET Emily Appleton vs. Katrina Scott Qualifying Qualification 8:30 AM ET Harriet Dart vs. Maddison Inglis Qualifying Qualification 8:30 AM ET Viktorija Golubic vs. Amelia Rajecki Qualifying Qualification 8:30 AM ET Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Iryna Shymanovich Qualifying Qualification 8:30 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Mandlik vs. Shymanovich

Mandlik has not won any of her eight tournaments this year, with an overall record of 7-9.

The 25-year-old Shymanovich, who is still seeking her first tournament title of 2023, is 5-2 so far this year.

In her 16 matches this year across all court types, Mandlik has played an average of 22.1 games.

Thus far this year, Mandlik has won 54.3% of her service games and 45.3% of her return games.

Shymanovich is averaging 22.9 games per match in her seven matches played this year across all court types, with a 55.6% game winning percentage.

Shymanovich has a 60.0% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (27 service games won out of 45) and a 52.2% return game winning percentage (24 return games won out of 46).

Bet on Mandlik or Shymanovich to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.