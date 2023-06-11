After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .236 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Ozuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers in his last outings.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (24.5%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.8% of his games this year (20 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .248 AVG .219 .309 OBP .321 .495 SLG .493 11 XBH 8 7 HR 6 17 RBI 12 29/9 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings