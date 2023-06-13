Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-26) taking on the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-1) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Braves vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 73.3% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 339 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule