Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Tigers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with multiple hits five times (11.4%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has an RBI in eight of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.200
|AVG
|.210
|.274
|OBP
|.281
|.338
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
