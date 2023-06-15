Thursday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (42-26) against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 15.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.

Atlanta is 10-4 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 355.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule