Ryan McMahon and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Thursday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He's slashed .333/.405/.580 so far this year.

Acuna has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .257/.312/.486 slash line so far this season.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 66 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .267/.350/.494 slash line on the year.

McMahon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).

He's slashed .247/.324/.393 so far this season.

Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

