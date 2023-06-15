The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .276 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 33 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 55), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .308 AVG .239 .395 OBP .358 .558 SLG .489 14 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 28/12 K/BB 23/13 0 SB 0

