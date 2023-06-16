Dinelson Lamet takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Truist Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta's .469 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (363 total runs).

The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Jared Shuster (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Shuster has recorded one quality start this season.

Shuster is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the hill.

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker

