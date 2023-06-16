The Atlanta Braves (43-26) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they play the Colorado Rockies (29-42) on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Jared Shuster (3-2) against the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-3).

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will send Shuster (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 5.05, a 1.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.374.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

The Rockies will send Lamet (1-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.

Lamet is looking to pick up his second start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

