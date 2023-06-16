Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Seattle's .383 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 297 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.216).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 77 home runs.

Fueled by 205 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.358 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez

