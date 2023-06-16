Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (33-34) and the Chicago White Sox (30-40) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-1) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 24 (54.5%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 20-16, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 297 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (30.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (292 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Angels W 6-2 Bryan Woo vs Patrick Sandoval June 11 @ Angels L 9-4 Logan Gilbert vs Griffin Canning June 12 Marlins W 8-1 Bryce Miller vs Jesús Luzardo June 13 Marlins W 9-3 George Kirby vs Edward Cabrera June 14 Marlins L 4-1 Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez June 16 White Sox - Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech June 17 White Sox - Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito June 18 White Sox - Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn June 20 @ Yankees - George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole June 21 @ Yankees - Luis Castillo vs Domingo Germán June 22 @ Yankees - Bryan Woo vs Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule