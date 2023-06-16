The New Orleans Saints have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.

New Orleans had the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Demario Davis collected one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +8000 9 November 5 Bears - +5000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of June 16 at 9:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.