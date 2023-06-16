Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New Orleans Saints have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.
- New Orleans had the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints went 4-5 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.
- New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).
- Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.
- Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Demario Davis collected one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
