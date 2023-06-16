On Friday, Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .271.

In 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%) d'Arnaud has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).

He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .357 AVG .228 .471 OBP .254 .607 SLG .281 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/6 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings