Marcell Ozuna -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 33 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .248 AVG .231 .317 OBP .333 .469 SLG .500 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 29/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings