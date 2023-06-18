The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .272 with four doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has an RBI in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .343 AVG .228 .439 OBP .254 .714 SLG .281 5 XBH 3 4 HR 0 10 RBI 4 4/6 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings