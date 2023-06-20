Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Spencer Strider, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 126 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .480 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (395 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Strider has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season heading into this game.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Spencer Strider Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.