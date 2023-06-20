Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 34 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this year (19 of 56), with more than one RBI seven times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.248
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.333
|.462
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|12
|30/13
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 75 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.