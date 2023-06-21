The Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) will rely on Nicholas Castellanos when they host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (47-26) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, June 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA) vs AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 25, or 58.1%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 20-11 (winning 64.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Braves have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.