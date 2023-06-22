On Thursday, June 22, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (47-26) visit Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 41-22 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Phillies have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 9-13 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

