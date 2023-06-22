Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 96 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this year (56 of 73), with more than one hit 29 times (39.7%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (20.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has an RBI in 30 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 58.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (23.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.353
|.384
|OBP
|.424
|.458
|SLG
|.669
|17
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|28
|25/21
|K/BB
|19/16
|16
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
