The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 129 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .477 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.268).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (404 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves are third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, June 15, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Smith-Shawver will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda

