Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (97) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this season (57 of 74), with more than one hit 29 times (39.2%).

He has homered in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 of 74 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .303 AVG .347 .384 OBP .417 .458 SLG .653 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 28 25/21 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 16

Reds Pitching Rankings