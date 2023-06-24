Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Reds
|Braves vs Reds Odds
|Braves vs Reds Prediction
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .268 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.298
|AVG
|.236
|.359
|OBP
|.302
|.464
|SLG
|.431
|15
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|23
|37/14
|K/BB
|41/14
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 8, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.